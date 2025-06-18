Miami Marlins Make 2 Roster Moves on Wednesday
The Miami Marlins are looking to win the series against their division rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, on Wednesday evening.
Heading into the final game of this three-game matchup, the Marlins made multiple roster moves that will affect their pitching staff for the series finale.
RHP Adam Mazur - Recalled From Triple-A
The Marlins have recalled RHP Adam Mazur from Triple-A, and he will start for Miami in the series finale. This appearance will mark his first game as a member of the Marlins organization.
The 24-year-old is Miami's 12th-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline). He's recorded solid numbers at Triple-A, posting a 3.62 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP at Triple-A this season.
RHP Freddy Tarnok - Optioned To Triple-A
To make room for Mazur on the big league roster, the Marlins optioned RHP Freddy Tarnok to Triple-A.
Tarnok most recently appeared on June 17 against the Phillies, pitching a scoreless inning that included a strikeout.
The right-hander has bounced around the league over the last four seasons and owns a career ERA of 4.14 and a WHIP of 1.33.
Tarnok has only appeared in two games with the Marlins this season, but has looked pretty solid and has yet to give up a run or a hit.
There's a good chance Marlins fans see Tarnok back on the MLB roster at some point later this season. However, the Marlins' pitching needed some fresh arms, and Tarnok has pitched two out of the last three days.
