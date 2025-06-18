Miami Marlins Linked To Elite Hitting Prospect In Latest Mock Draft
It's no secret the Miami Marlins are in a full-blown rebuild. They're already out of the playoff picture and are more than likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline at the end of July.
However, there is still one thing fans can look forward to this season: the MLB draft.
The Marlins have the seventh overall pick in this year's draft and are in a position to get franchise-altering players at that position in the draft.
In MLB.com's latest mock draft, they predict Miami will pick Eli Willits, a shortstop out of Fort Cobb-Broxton HS in Oklahoma.
Prospect analyst Jim Callis noted, "The Marlins seem centered on shortstops," and the front office appears to have Willits over some of the other notable shortstops in the draft.
As it pertains to Willits, he truly has the potential to become an All-Star caliber player at the major league level someday.
MLB.com has Willits ranked as the fifth-best player in this draft class, and their scouts are very high on his hitting ability.
Here's a snippet from the shortstop's draft profile:
"A switch-hitter who's more proficient from the left side, Willits is exceedingly polished at the plate for his age. He has outstanding bat-to-ball skills, making consistent line-drive contact while rarely straying from the strike zone. He may never have more than average raw power, but his hitting ability should enable him to tap into most of it and provide 15 homers per season."
Even though Willits wouldn't make his MLB debut for another three to four years at the earliest, he could be a key piece for Miami in getting back to being a consistent playoff team each year.
