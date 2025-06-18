Marlins Pitcher Connected to Surprising Team in Odd Trade Rumor
The Miami Marlins could very well move starting pitcher Edward Cabrera before the MLB trade deadline, and there should be a host of potential suitors for the talented right-hander.
While you would expect the usual suspects like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has offered a very odd possible trade destination for Cabrera: the Athletics.
In a piece where Feinsand rattled off 14 prime trade candidates and their most likely landing spots, he had the A's listed for Cabrera, which seems incredibly strange.
The Athletics are out of playoff contention and are widely viewed as likely sellers themselves, so the idea of them making a push for Cabrera is definitely a bit jarring.
Cabrera will probably be one of the top pitchers available on the trade market, especially if the Marlins decide to keep Sandy Alcantara (although it stands to reason that Miami could move both arms in separate deals).
The 27-year-old has gone 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA this season, allowing 54 hits while registering 58 strikeouts over 52.2 innings of work. He has pitched much better over the last month-and-a-half, as he logged a 2.00 ERA in May and has posted a 3.86 ERA through two starts in June.
Cabrera has filthy stuff and owns a lifetime strikeout rate of 10 per nine innings. He has had control issues in the past, owning a career 5.0 BB/9 rate, but he has been finding his location quite a bit better this season.
The Athletics do have some young talent of their own they could send back to the Marlins in a potential Cabrera trade, but it just seems unlikely that the A's would make a serious push for the former top prospect.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins May Have Swindled the MLB With This Clever Move
MORE: Miami Marlins Linked To Elite Hitting Prospect In Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Marlins Could Have Splashy Trade Partner in Suddenly Aggressive Giants
MORE: Cubs Would Acquire Marlins' Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
MORE: Marlins Could Target Yankees' Towering Outfielder in Trade Talks