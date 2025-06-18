Miami Marlins Slugger Named 'Prime' Trade Candidate
With where the Miami Marlins are in their rebuild, they should be willing to trade away any player that can fetch a solid prospect return.
One of those players who should be on the trade block leading up to the trade deadline is outfield slugger Jesus Sanchez.
In fact, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand even named Sanchez one of his 14 "prime trade candidates."
"The cluster of teams in contention for postseason spots means a limited number of sellers, so finding an outfielder to acquire might be difficult. Sánchez – a hard-hitting right fielder with a strong arm – may be one of the better names available. The 27-year-old has six homers, 27 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a .728 OPS in 51 games this season," wrote Feinsand.
The MLB insider identified the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, and Kansas City Royals as potential fits for the slugger.
Even though the Marlins' season isn't necessarily going well, Sanchez has recorded solid numbers and should be a sought-after player at the deadline.
The outfielder has a slash line of .255/.329/.418 and an OPS+ of 104 so far this season.
For teams such as the Guardians or Royals hoping to upgrade their outfield for a hopeful playoff run in the second half of the season, Sanchez would be a perfect target.
It will be interesting to see if Sanchez's name pops up in any more rumors as the deadline quickly approaches.
