Marlins' Best-Kept Secret Could be MLB Trade Deadline's Biggest Steal
The Miami Marlins will probably be selling off some pieces at the MLB trade deadline just like they do almost every year, and while pitcher Sandy Alcantara may be the biggest name mentioned in trade rumors, he is far from the only Marlins player who could make a significant impact elsewhere.
Miami also has some very intriguing bats that could be moved in the coming weeks, and yes, Jesus Sanchez is the most obvious candidate to be dealt, but he may not even be the most compelling outfielder the Marlins have. That could be Dane Myers.
Myers is in the middle of a breakout campaign, slashing .302/.352/.431 over 125 plate appearances. He is also flashing some serious leather in the outfield, as he has posted four defensive runs saved thus far in 2025.
The 29-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield positions, but his primary position is center field, which makes him even more valuable in trade talks. It should also be noted that Myers has impressive speed, as he has stolen eight bases this year.
Myers isn't exactly young. He made his big-league debut in 2023 and did not even begin receiving extensive playing time until last season, when he registered a .775 OPS across 108 trips to the dish (which is still actually a very small sample size).
At this point, though, it's obvious that the former Detroit Tigers sixth-round pick is a gifted defender with some clear ability at the plate, and that — coupled with the fact that he hasn't even hit arbitration yet — should make him a very enticing option to contending teams searching for an outfielder.
Myers certainly isn't a household name, but you can bet that rival executives know who he is and are monitoring the situation between now and July 31.
Given his age and the fact that he is exhibiting some serious talent, it would actually be somewhat surprising if the Marlins didn't move Myers before the deadline.
The Rice University product may prove to be a major help to a World Series contender if and when he does get traded.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
