Miami Marlins Absolutely Shredded by MLB Players for Petty Reason
The Miami Marlins may very well be the strangest organization in Major League Baseball. Since their inception in 1993, the Marlins have won a pair of World Series titles. Boatloads of incredibly talented players have walked through their doors. And yet, they are generally toward the bottom of the barrel.
Honestly, the Marlins' poor reputation can be boiled down to one big problem: they're cheap.
Miami has become well known for boasting superstar talents and then trading him before the team has to pay them. Miguel Cabrera. Giancarlo Stanton. Luis Arraez. Heck, Mike Piazza even played four games for the Fish before being dealt back in 1998.
And that's just a short list.
The Marlins' rocky standing in the big leagues goes beyond their refusal to pay their best players, though. They also aren't exactly a joy to play for. At least that's what players said in a recent poll conducted by The Athletic, where Miami was ranked fourth from the bottom in that category.
“I’ve heard specific things about them getting, like, Subway sandwiches on the road sometimes," one player said. "It’s little stuff like that where it’s like, we’re in the big leagues. Cheap stuff. It’s a billion-dollar industry. Let’s be a little better than that.”
I mean, if true, that is just petty of the Marlins. Are they the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers? No, but they are also not a Little League team.
Another player ripped the Fish for not having an end goal.
“Miami has no direction, and all their prospects are 17, so they’re seven years away from doing anything," they said.
Such is the rub with the Marlins. They do know how to scout, and their pitching development in particular is very impressive. But the issue is that each star player has a very short window to win in South Beach before eventually being traded.
Miami has actually made a pair of playoff appearances since 2020, but you would never know it based on its constant roster shuffling.
