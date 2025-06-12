Marlins, Mets Could Swing Trade That Would Send Surging OF to New York
The Miami Marlins will likely move some key pieces between now and the MLB trade deadline, and because they haven't been shy about trading with NL East rivals before, the New York Mets could actually represent a viable trade partner for them.
The Mets have one glaring need in their lineup: a center fielder. Tyrone Taylor is slashing just .236/.301/.337 with one home run and 11 RBI this season, and while he is terrific defensively, there is only so much New York can put up with his lack of offensive production.
Enter Marlins outfielder Dane Myers, who is quietly enjoying a very impressive campaign and comprises a very obvious trade candidate for Miami.
Myers is slashing .302/.352/.431 with three homers and 15 RBI over 116 plate appearances in 2025 while playing genuinely elite defense to boot.
The 29-year-old is under team control for the foreseeable future, and while he isn't exactly a prospect at this stage, he is blossoming right before our eyes this year.
Myers showed flashes last year, registering a very respectable .775 OPS across 108 trips to the dish, but this season appears to be a breakout campaign for the Columbus, Tx. native, who has also stolen eight bases.
Remember: the Marlins sent pitcher Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason, so they don't seem to care all that much about trading within the division.
The Mets will absolutely be searching for help before July 31, and they can will almost definitely be placing a call to South Florida to see what is available.
Myers hasn't been discussed all that much up until this point, with most of the focus being on Sandy Alcantara and Jesus Sanchez. But expect trade talks surrounding the impressive outfielder to heat up in the coming weeks. If and when that does happen, New York may be front and center.
