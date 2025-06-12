3 Marlins Sleeper Trade Candidates That Could Seriously Help Contenders
The Miami Marlins have quite a few very obvious trade candidates heading into the MLB trade deadline. They will surely be getting a lot of calls on Sandy Alcantara and Jesus Sanchez, and relievers like Anthony Bender and Ronny Henriquez should also attract considerable attention.
But are the any players on the Marlins that could represent sleeper trade candidates that could really help contenders in the coming weeks?
There are definitely a handful, and here are three Miami players in particular who fit the bill.
Dane Myers, OF
Dane Myers may very well be the Marlins' best-kept secret. He is playing his first full season in 2025, and he is slashing an impressive .302/.352/.431 over 116 plate appearances.
What's more, Myers is a terrific defender capable of playing multiple outfield positions, although his primary position is center field (which is even better).
He is already 29 years old, so it's not like he is a prospect, but Myers did not make his big-league debut until 2023, where he saw very brief action. He then posted a .775 OPS across 108 trips to the dish last year before getting a whole lot more playing time this season.
There are plenty of contending teams that could use another outfielder, especially one with Myers' athleticism and impressive plate discipline.
Cal Quantrill, SP
Teams are always looking for rotation depth at this time of year, and while Cal Quantrill certainly wouldn't be anyone's favorite solution, a club in desperate need of a back-end starter may be willing to part with a low-end prospect for him.
Quantrill has logged a 5.61 ERA while allowing 70 hits through 59.1 innings of work this year, but on the bright side, his control has been decent, as he has issued just 19 walks.
There was a time when the 30-year-old was actually a really solid No. 2 starter, like back with the Cleveland Guardians in 2021 and 2022 when he posted ERAs of 2.89 and 3.38, respectively. He hasn't quite been the same since then, but maybe he has another solid run in him?
Definitely look for the Marlins to move Quantrill before July 31, even if no one is really talking about him.
Otto Lopez, 2B
Would Miami really break up its dynamic middle infield of Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards? Perhaps. Edwards is definitely the less likely of the two to go, but there does exist a world in which the Marlins could send Lopez packing.
Lopez is genuinely elite defensively, as he boasted plus-9 defensive runs saved last season and is already at plus-5 this year. He also isn't a complete waste offensively, as he has recorded six home runs and 24 RBI in 2025.
However, we can't sit here and pretend that he is a great bat, as he lays claim to a .668 OPS so far this season after tallying a .690 OPS in 2024.
Still, there is value in defense, so the Marlins may be able to fetch something in return for Lopez, who is just 26 years old, isn't even eligible for arbitration until 2027 and registered a 2.5 WAR last season. It should also be noted that he stole 20 bases last year, as well.
