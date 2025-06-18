Marlins Could Have Splashy Trade Partner in Suddenly Aggressive Giants
The Miami Marlins will likely be serving contenders between now and the MLB trade deadline, and with an expanded playoff field, the Marlins could have a lot of leverage in trade talks.
Miami will likely have the best starting pitcher on the market in Sandy Alcantara, and a rising team could be emerging as a potential destination for him: the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants just made a huge splash earlier in the week, swinging a massive trade with the Boston Red Sox to acquire slugger Rafael Devers, filling a gaping hole in San Francisco's lineup. Now, the Giants may want to add another arm to their starting rotation.
Alcantara would definitely fit the bill for San Francisco. While he struggled mightily over the first couple of months of 2025 in his return from Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old has seemed to rediscover his groove and has looked very impressive over his last three starts.
The former NL Cy Young winner's progression makes it more likely that the Marlins will move him before July 31, and while the Giants haven't generally been viewed as one of the most probable landing spots for Alcantara, they definitely make sense now that it appears they are going for the jugular in the NL West.
Now, here's where things could get complicated for San Francisco: it doesn't have a very good farm system. The Giants' minor-league system was ranked 28th by MLB.com heading into 2025, so they don't have a ton of depth to trade from.
It should be noted, though, that some of San Francisco's top prospects from last year — such as pitcher Hayden Birdsong — have already hit the major-league level.
The Giants should be able to put an intriguing package together in a potential deal for Alcantara, possibly centered around either Birdsong or first baseman Bryce Eldridge. But the question is whether or not they would be able to outcompete rival teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs for his services?
Miami will definitely be taking its time here (or at least it should), so the Marlins will surely field offers from everyone. But keep an eye on San Francisco making a push for Alcantara in the coming weeks.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Cubs Would Acquire Marlins' Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
MORE: Marlins Could Target Yankees' Towering Outfielder in Trade Talks
MORE: Miami Marlins Urged To Ask For This In Any Trade Discussions
MORE: Marlins, Phillies Could Pull off Huge Trade That Would Shift the NL East
MORE: Sandy Alcantara's Marlins Future is Becoming Abundantly Clear