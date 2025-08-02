Miami Marlins Rookie Makes Franchise History In MLB Debut
The Miami Marlins continue to be one of the most exciting teams in all of baseball. They’ve found their young position player core centered around Kyle Stowers, Otto Lopez, and Xavier Edwards.
However, there are still exciting prospects making their way through Miami’s organization that are on the precipice of contributing to the big-league team.
One of those highly-touted players is Jakob Marsee, who made his MLB debut during the Marlins’ dramatic win against the New York Yankees on Friday night.
Marsee was a key contributor in that victory, but also made club history during his first game in the big leagues.
In the 24-year-old’s first plate appearance, he walked on six pitches. The third time Marsee stepped up to the plate, he was also awarded first base on balls. Finally, in his last plate appearance of the game, the Marlins outfielder walked yet again.
Marsee is now the first player in Marlins history to draw three walks in their MLB debut.
He also doubled in the bottom of the seventh inning, meaning the rookie reached base for the first time during his first big-league game, which also is the first occurrence for a Miami player in their first MLB appearance.
The ironic part of this stat line in Marsee’s debut game is that he was never a player who was known to walk a lot in the minors. Marsee had a walk rate of 15.9 percent at Triple-A this season.
One of the biggest adjustments a young player must make when they make the jump from the minors to the majors is plate discipline and picking which pitches to swing at.
Based on this box score, Marsee has already gotten off to a good start in that department.
