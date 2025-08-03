Miami Marlins Could Steal Seattle Mariners Star in Shocking Move
The Miami Marlins have actually been the best team in baseball for the last month-and-a-half, having gone 29-14 over their last 43 games entering their Sunday afternoon matchup against the New York Yankees.
But while the Marlins are showing that they may be arriving sooner than just about everyone expected, it's clear that they still have some glaring holes on their roster. More specifically, they need a couple of more bats, particularly at the corner infield spots.
While Miami may be willing to give Connor Norby — who is currently sidelined after undergoing hand surgery — another shot at the hot corner next season, it definitely needs to acquire a first baseman, as Eric Wagaman and his .622 OPS simply isn't cutting it over there.
As a result, the Marlins will need to explore the free-agent market and the trade block this offseason to find a solution, and while the Fish certainly aren't known for being spenders, perhaps they could break the mold this winter seeing how close they are to seriously contending?
In that case, Miami may want to consider reuniting with one of its former prospects: Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor.
The Mariners acquired Naylor in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks just before the MLB trade deadline, marking the second time in seven months that Naylor had been dealt. But the 28-year-old is slated to hit free agency this offseason and will be one of the top sluggers available.
Could the Marlins stun the baseball world and make a run at the former All-Star?
Miami has engaged in spending sprees in the past, although that was under a different regime. Maybe owner Bruce Sherman can be convinced to pursue Naylor, who was originally selected by the Marlins with the 12th overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft?
Naylor is slashing .298/.356/.442 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI this season and is one year removed from smashing 31 homers with the Cleveland Guardians. He definitely isn't the best defender, and his lifetime .772 OPS is really only decent, but he would absolutely represent a massive upgrade for Miami.
The question is, just how much money with Naylor get? Given that the free-agent class at first base is rather thin once you get beyond Pete Alonso, Naylor will probably be comfortably compensated, although teams may also be worried about his weight and his subpar glove.
Taking everything into consideration, the Marlins — who are beginning to draw large crowds at loanDepot Park thanks to their recent surge — may actually make a surprising run at Naylor over the winter.
