Miami Marlins Swing Post-Deadline Trade With Houston Astros
The Miami Marlins were actually very quiet at the MLB trade deadline, only trading Jesus Sanchez to the Houston Astros. Well, with the deadline now over, the Marlins have swung another deal with the Astros. Houston has announced that it has acquired pitcher John Rooney from Miami in exchange.
Rooney didn't actually pitch for Miami's big-league ballclub this season. The left-hander did, however, make 38 relief appearances for Triple-A Jacksonville, logging a 2.45 ERA while allowing 19 hits and registering 45 strikeouts over 33 innings. He did, however, issue 23 walks.
The 28-year-old was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft and resided in the Dodgers' system through 2024, never actually getting the chance to pitch on the major-league level. Throughout Rooney's entire minor-league tenure between Los Angeles and Miami, he posted a 3.85 ERA across 204 games, 51 of them being starts.
Rooney owns a lifetime 9.5 K/9 rate, but his 4.2 BB/9 rate is definitely alarming. He will now join the Astros' major-league roster, with Houston optioning right-hander Luis Contreras to Triple-A.
The Marlins are generally very shrewd when it comes to pitching talent, so obviously, Rooney's lack of control was something Miami did not wish to continue employing.
The Marlins improved to 55-55 with their sweep of the New York Yankees over the weekend and have gone 30-14 over their last 44 games. That is the best record in baseball throughout that span.
Ironically enough, Miami will open a three-game set with Houston on Monday evening.
