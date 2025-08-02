Inside The Marlins

Marlins Pitcher Channels His Inner Kevin Garnett Against Yankees

This Miami Marlins pitcher was looking a whole lot like Kevin Garnett for a minute during his team's win over the New York Yankees.

Matthew Schmidt

Jun 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips (30) reacts after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips (30) reacts after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins topped the New York Yankees by a score of 2-0 for their fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon, and in the process, fans of both teams were treated to the weirdest (best?) bullpen entrance in baseball by Marlins reliever Tyler Phillips, who may as well be the MLB's version of Hall-of-Fame basketball player Kevin Garnett.

Phillips was called upon to pitch the eighth inning for Miami, and his method of firing himself up was, well, unorthodox, to say the least.

Well, it ended up working for Phillip, as he pitched a 1-2-3 frame. He was then seen walking off the field muttering expletives to himself. Hard to tell if he was frustrated with something or just pumped, Garnett style (remember: KG was well known for letting the expletives fly on the court, and most of the time, it was just his own personal version of a Red Bull).

The Marlins picked Phillips up off the scrap heap back in March, purchasing him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies. He has since developed into a crucial member of Miami's bullpen, logging a 3.18 ERA while allowing 53 hits and registering 37 strikeouts over 56.2 innings of work.

Phillips is part of a Marlins pen that has actually turned into a very solid unit, with Ronny Henriquez and Calvin Faucher also tossing 1-2-3 innings agains the Yankees on Saturday.

Miami has now gone 29-14 over its last 43 games, good for the best record in baseball during that span. Once 25-41, the Marlins are now 54-55 and are firmly entrenched in the National League playoff picture, as amazing as that sounds.

