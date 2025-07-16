Marlins Linked to Another Blockbuster Trade With World Series Contender
The Miami Marlins have been connected to a variety of significant trade rumors over the last several weeks, and that will probably continue to heat up up until the MLB trade deadline.
The Marlins have numerous players on their roster that could help contenders this season, and perhaps their most intriguing potential trade candidate is pitcher Edward Cabrera.
Cabrera has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, but recently, a red flag emerged when he left his last start before the All-Star break due to elbow discomfort. Fortunately, his MRI results came back clean, and the 27-year-old will likely avoid an IL stint.
With the deadline about two weeks away, trade speculation surrounding Cabrera will likely continue to increase, and TJ French of Heavy.com has named the Detroit Tigers as a potential landing spot for the budding star.
"A deal like this would likely cost Detroit a position player, maybe a guy like Trey Sweeney or Parker Meadows, and a higher-tier prospect in their loaded farm system," French wrote. "A name that comes to mind is Thayron Liranzo, a catcher prospect who is expected to be MLB-ready next season. The Miami Marlins may also ask for a pitcher of some sort to replace Cabrera."
Let's just get this out of the way right now: there is zero chance Miami is trading Cabrera for a package centered around Sweeney, who owns a .595 OPS this season. Considering the Marlins have Xavier Edwards and Otto Lopez, they have no dire need for a middle infielder, either.
However, the Tigers are absolutely loaded with talented prospects, so there is no doubt that the Fish could possibly find common ground with them in trade discussions.
