Trade Rumors Surrounding Marlins All-Star are Absolutely Ludicrous
There are a few players the Miami Marlins may move before the MLB trade deadline later this month, but one player in particular is almost certainly not getting dealt.
That player is All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers, whose name was oddly tossed around in trade speculation the last several weeks.
The Marlins acquired Stowers from the Baltimore Orioles at last year's deadline, and he has proven to be one heck of an addition. He is slashing .293/.368/.543 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI over 346 plate appearances this season and most recently smashed three homers while going 5-for-5 against his former Orioles club just before the All-Star break.
Miami has been playing significantly better of late, having gone 19-10 over its last 29 games to actually re-insert itself into the National League Wild Card race. Are the Marlins going to make the playoffs? Probably not, but the fact that they are playing so well is an indication that their roster may not be quite as bad as most initially thought.
Stowers has been at the center of that, and given that he is under team control through 2029, it's very hard to imagine Miami pulling the trigger on a trade now.
The one caveat is that Stowers is already 27 years old, so it's not like he's an incredibly young prospect. That could make him a bit less untouchable than Agustin Ramirez, but it still does not mean he will be on the move before July 31.
Rival clubs will almost certainly place calls to South Beach in an attempt to pry Stowers away from the Fish, but barring a king's ransom of a trade package, the Marlins probably won't budge.
Miami could definitely swing some deals in the coming weeks, but chances are, Stowers will not be a part of any of them.
