Miami Marlins Potentially Losing Trade Suitor Before MLB Deadline
The Miami Marlins are one of the top teams to watch between now and the MLB trade deadline, as they have a bunch of players they could move and plenty of potential trade partners.
However, the Marlins may potentially be losing one suitor with July 31 approaching.
Sean McAdam of Mass Live has revealed that the Boston Red Sox, who were once viewed as a possible landing spot for either Sandy Alcantara or Edward Cabrera, have not even contacted Miami about either pitcher.
The Red Sox have reeled off 10 straight wins, so the fact that Boston has not made a push to nab one of the Marlins' top two pitchers may be frustrating to the team's fan base.
That being said, based on the way the Red Sox have operated in recent years, it should not come as too much of a surprise.
Now, it should be noted that there is still a decent amount of time for clubs to negotiate, so just because Boston has not reached out to the Marlins doesn't mean they won't over the next couple of weeks.
And to be perfectly honest, Cabrera in particular fits the profile that the Red Sox are looking for, as he is under team control through 2028 and is earning a shade under $2 million this year.
Alcantara, on the other hand, is a bit more dicey. He underwent Tommy John surgery last year and has struggled in his first season back on the mound. He has two years of club control remaining with a team option for 2027, but he is making $17.3 both this year and in 2026.
