Miami Marlins Receive Average Draft Grade for First Round Pick
The Miami Marlins have their shortstop of the future as the selected Aiva Arquette in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.
Or do they?
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports doesn't hate this pick by the Marlins, but isn't overjoyed with it either.
The analyst gave Miami a grade of "B" for selecting Arquette and No. 7, with his biggest concern being Arquette's ability to play shortstop once he reaches the big leagues.
"Arquette is listed as a shortstop, which means he could become just the fourth player of at least his size (6-foot-5) to appear in 50 or more games at shortstop in a single season since the wild card was coined -- and only Elly De La Cruz remained there for long, My guess is that he ends up at third base." wrote Anderson.
"The real draw here is that Arquette has good power, albeit with his own set of swing-and-miss concerns that could hamper his overall output."
For a team that was heavily rumored to be in the market for a shortstop coming into the draft, they took a player who may not pan out there in the long run.
That said, no matter where Arquette ends up playing in the field, he has the profile to be a solid overall hitter at the big league level.
Overall, this is a solid selection by the Marlins. Arquette has a ton of offensive potential and slashed .354/.461/.654 with an OPS of 1.115 last season with the Beavers.
Anderson's grade is understandable given the concerns with Arquette's ability to play shortstop. However, there's still a lot to like about this prospect and his fit with the Marlins moving forward.
