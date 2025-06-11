Miami Marlins Rookie Outfielder Hits First MLB Home Run
One of the best feelings a minor leaguer can have is finally getting the news they've been called up to make their MLB debut.
However, what may rival that moment is leisurely rounding the bases after hitting their first career home run in a big league park.
Miami Marlins minor league journeyman Heriberto Hernadez experienced that first feeling on May 30, and the rookie got a taste of the second on Wednesday afternoon.
Despite Miami's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the 25-year-old finally hit his first MLB home run in the top of the sixth inning.
The ball traveled a staggering 414 feet over the center field wall at PNC Park and had an exit velocity of 103.6 mph.
The ball landed right into Miami's bullpen, so getting it back from his teammates shouldn't be too difficult a task.
What makes the home even more special is how long Hernandez has been waiting for it.
The Dominican native spent the first six and a half seasons of his professional baseball career in the minors, waiting for any opportunity to show his worth to a big league roster.
Plus, Hernandez has been a pleasant surprise and boost for the Marlins ever since his initial call-up.
The outfielder has played in nine games so far this season and is hitting .417/.440/.625 with an OPS of 1.065. These stats include two doubles and, of course, Wednesday's home run.
Is Hernandez a long-term solution in Miami's outfield? Time will tell.
However, this home run was a great moment for Hernandez and a nice moral boost for the team.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Absolutely Shredded by MLB Players for Petty Reason
MORE: Miami Marlins' Edward Cabrera Linked to Trade With Elite NL Contender
MORE: 3 Miami Marlins Players Likely Untouchable in MLB Trade Talks
MORE: MLB Exec Drops Major Intel on Miami Marlins' Trade Deadline Strategy
MORE: Analyst Explains Why Marlins Could Trade Star Pitcher Despite Struggles