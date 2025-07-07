Marlins-Yankees Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Star Pitcher to New York
The Miami Marlins have quite a few pieces that could be on the move before the MLB trade deadline, and perhaps none are more enticing than pitcher Edward Cabrera. Could the New York Yankees make a play for the breakout right-hander?
Cabrera is enjoying a brilliant 2025 campaign, especially over the last couple of months when he has really found his groove. He owns a 3.33 ERA while allowing 66 hits and registering 80 strikeouts over 78.1 innings of work.
The 27-year-old was once a top prospect, but struggled with control over his first four major-league seasons before finally seeming to find his footing this year. The Yankees definitely need more pitching with all of the injuries to their starting rotation, and Cabrera could represent a very viable target for them.
Alex Carver of Fish on First has proposed a deal in which the Marlins would send Cabrera to New York in exchange for top infield prospect George Lombard Jr. as well as pitcher Cam Schlitter and shortstop Roderick Arias.
This would represent quite a haul for Miami, as Lombard possesses great defensive potential and is also developing as a hitter. Meanwhile, Schlitter owns a 2.82 ERA to go along with an 11.6 K/9 rate between Double-A and Triple-A this season, and Arias has displayed impressive pop (although he has struggled in 2025).
The question is whether or not the Yankees would actually make this trade, as they are notoriously stingy with their prospects. Also, the Marlins don't have to move Cabrera now, as he is under team control through 2028.
It actually seems pretty likely that Cabrera will still be in Miami after July 31, but there is no doubt that the Marlins will be listening to offers in the coming weeks.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Marlins Manager Gets Honest on Miami's Top Trade Candidate
MORE: Yankees Connected to Major Trade for Marlins' Rising Star
MORE: Huge Marlins-Phillies Trade Proposal Sends Top Prospect to Miami
MORE: Marlins Pitcher Who Has Only Walked Two Batters is Now Top Trade Asset
MORE: Marlins Could Pull Off Trade Deadline Heist With Floundering Yankees