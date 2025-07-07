Marlins Manager Gets Honest on Miami's Top Trade Candidate
The Miami Marlins are widely expected to make numerous moves before the MLB trade deadline, and perhaps their top trade chip at this point is pitcher Edward Cabrera.
Cabrera has been absolutely stellar the last couple of months and has put together back-to-back seven-inning starts, lowering his ERA to 3.33 on the season. He has allowed just 66 hits over 78.1 innings while registering 80 strikeouts and finally appears to be coming into his own.
Following Cabrera's strong outing in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough opened up on the right-hander.
"We just continue to see a more refined version of him as a pitcher," McCullough said.
Cabrera, a former top prospect, entered the big leagues in 2021 and struggled mightily with his control over his first four seasons, but he seems to have righted the ship in 2025 and has developed into one of the better pitchers in baseball.
But will Miami ultimately move the 27-year-old?
Cabrera is under team control through 2028, so the Marlins do not have to be in any rush to trade him now. But just imagine the return the Fish can receive by dealing him beefore July 31?
There will be plenty of contenders scouring the market for starting pitching help, and it stands to reason that Cabrera — not Sandy Alcantara — may be the best one available.
Whether or not Miami actually shops Cabrera is anyone's guess, but the Marlins will almost certainly gauge the market for the Dominican native, at the very least.
