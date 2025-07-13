Miami Marlins Select College Slugger In First Round Of MLB Draft
The Miami Marlins were heavily rumored to be interested in shortstops heading into the 2025 MLB Draft, and that's exactly the direction they took with their first pick of the night.
With the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, the Marlins selected SS Aiva Arquette out of Oregon State University.
Arquette put up a stellar season at OSU, recording a slash line of .354/.461/.654 with an OPS of 1.115.
The 21-year-old also showed a fair amount of power with the Beavers, hitting 19 home runs and 17 doubles. That power and home run hitting capability will only continue to develop as he progresses through Miami's farm system.
What really stands out with Arquette's profile is his overall athleticism. He played both basketball and baseball in high school.
MLB.com's draft profile for Arquette described him as having "chops to play shortstop long-term, with easy actions, soft hands and more than enough arm with carry at every angle across the diamond."
Of course, Otto Lopez is currently having a breakout season as the Marlins' starting shortstop, but Miami is in the middle of a rebuild, and went with the best overall player on their draft board, which Arquette was.
Plus, it's not uncommon for players to change positions before making their MLB debut, and Arquette is likely still a few years away from contributing at the big league level.
All in all, this was a fantastic selection, and the Marlins are adding a truly elite prospect to their organization.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Monster Astros-Marlins Trade Proposal Results in Big Haul for Houston
MORE: Marlins Star Injured in Potentially Devastating Trade Deadline Blow
MORE: World Series Contender Named Realistic Trade Partner for Marlins
MORE: Giants, Marlins Linked to Surprising Trade Before MLB Deadline
MORE: Miami Marlins' Surging Prospect Makes One Trade Very Obvious