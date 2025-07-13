Monster Astros-Marlins Trade Proposal Results in Big Haul for Houston
The Miami Marlins may look to move numerous pieces before the MLB trade deadline, and the Houston Astros could comprise a perfect trade partner for them.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has proposed a trade in which the Marlins would send pitcher Edward Cabrera and outfielder Jesus Sanchez to the Astros in exchange for infielder Brice Matthews, pitcher AJ Blubaugh and outfielder Jacob Melton.
Of course, the recent news concerning Cabrera could throw a wrench into this potential trade, as the right-hander left his Friday start against the Baltimore Orioles as a result of elbow discomfort.
But assuming the 27-year-old ends up alright (Miami manager Clayton McCullough said the team is "optimistic"), this would obviously represent a major haul for Houston, as it would land arguably the top pitcher on the trade market and a decent outfielder to bolster its depth.
That being said, the Astros aren't exactly in dire need of an outfielder at the moment, thanks much in part to Jose Altuve's hot streak. While none of Houston's starting outfielders have an OPS of .800 or better, they are all between .774 and .788, all of which are better than Sanchez's mark of .721.
The Astros could certainly use an offensive boost, but more along the lines of their infield.
Meanwhile, the Marlins would be landing a very intriguing prospect in Matthew, who was just called up recently. He boasts a lifetime .842 OPS across three minor-league seasons and had stolen 25 bases at Triple-A this year. Blubaugh and his career 4.61 minor-league ERA Is not nearly as enticing, nor is Melton, whose stock has taken a hit over the last year.
If Miami is going to move Cabrera (and it seems doubtful at this point), it would almost certainly need to acquire a pretty significant pitching prospect in return.
