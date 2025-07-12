Marlins Star Injured in Potentially Devastating Trade Deadline Blow
The worst-case scenario may have just occurred for the Miami Marlins when it comes to breakout pitcher Edward Cabrera, who was widely viewed as a trade candidate ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Cabrera went just four innings during the Marlins' loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, allowing four runs on eight hits. But his rough outing — his first in several months — is far from the worst part.
The 27-year-old left the game with elbow discomfort, which could put Miami's trade deadline plans on ice if it was aiming to move him.
Cabrera said after the game that it felt like "fatigue, but nothing major," and Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that the team is "optimistic" but that there will be "more clarity, more information in the coming days," via Kevin Barral of Fish on First.
Even if this ends up only being a minor injury for Cabrera, it could still sabotage any potential trade for the Marlins given the right-hander's checkered medical history. Teams will surely be much more reluctant to make a move for him if they now have to worry about his elbow moving forward.
Of course, any time you hear of an elbow injury for a pitcher, you always assume the worst. Miami is no stranger to this, as both Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez underwent Tommy John surgery last year.
While it's still too soon to rush to conclusions on Cabrera, this is obviously not the best news for the Marlins, whether they wanted to keep Cabrera or trade him.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: World Series Contender Named Realistic Trade Partner for Marlins
MORE: Giants, Marlins Linked to Surprising Trade Before MLB Deadline
MORE: Miami Marlins' Surging Prospect Makes One Trade Very Obvious
MORE: Marlins Linked to Weird MLB Trade Deadline Move With Head-Scratching Team
MORE: REPORT: Cubs, Mets Interested In Trading for Marlins Breakout Pitcher