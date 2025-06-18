Miami Marlins Receive Bad News on Top Pitcher
The Miami Marlins' pitching staff has been absolutely ravaged by injuries over the last couple of years, and they just keep coming.
Earlier this month, Meyer suffered a hip injury that has kept him sidelined for the last couple of weeks. He was placed on the 15-day injured list, and now, the Marlins have received some concerning news on the talented right-hander.
Kevin Barral of Fish on First has reported that Meyer is now heading to see a hip specialist, which is never a great sign.
Meyer got off to a brilliant start in 2025, pitching to the tune of a 3.18 ERA through six starts in March and April, allowing 30 hits while registering 47 strikeouts over 34 innings of work.
A former to prospect, it was looking like the 26-year-old was finally coming into his own, but he then logged a 6.31 ERA across five May outings and gave up five runs — four earned — on 10 hits in his lone June start before hitting the injured list.
Perhaps Meyer's hip has been an issue for quite some time, which would explain his sudden dip in production over his last month of performances.
The University of Minnesota product was not generally viewed as a trade candidate for the Marlins between now and the MLB trade deadline, but even if he was, this injury obviously throws a wrench into things.
Meyer was originally selected by the Fish with the third overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft and made his brief big-league debut in 2022 before missing all of 2023 as a result of Tommy John surgery. He owns a lifetime 5.29 ERA through 25 starts.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins Bring Up Intriguing Pitcher for Team Debut
MORE: Miami Marlins Make 2 Roster Moves on Wednesday
MORE: Miami Marlins Slugger Named 'Prime' Trade Candidate
MORE: Marlins Pitcher Connected to Surprising Team in Odd Trade Rumor
MORE: Miami Marlins May Have Swindled the MLB With This Clever Move