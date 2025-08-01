Miami Marlins Receive Fair Grade for Trade Deadline Moves
Many analysts predicted the Miami Marlins to be one of the most active teams leading up to the MLB trade deadline.
However, Peter Bendix and the front office largely held their ground, only making two trades: trading Nick Fortes to the Tampa Bay Rays and sending Jesus Sanchez to the Houston Astros.
Even though the Marlins only made a couple of trades, they were still moves that accomplished Miami’s goal: build for the future.
Dayn Perry, Matt Snyder, and Mike Axisa of CBS Sports gave each team a trade deadline grade following Thursday’s action, and gave the Marlins a “C+” for their moves.
“On the one hand, the Marlins as expected undertook some ‘seller's churn,’ with the most notable departure probably being outfielder Jesús Sánchez. However, ace and 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara remains in the fold despite heavy rumors leading up to the deadline. He could still be shopped this offseason, and waiting will look smart if Alcantara thrives down the stretch. However, there's risk in that approach,” wrote the trio of analysts.
Overall, this grade is fair considering the moves the Marlins made, and didn’t make.
Yes, the Marlins have held on to two of their top-of-the-shelf starting pitchers in Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara, which doesn’t help their trade deadline grade.
However, both of these pitchers are under team control for the foreseeable future, and their trade value likely won’t change if Miami decides they want to move them this offseason. In Alcantara’s case, it may only go up.
Perhaps, Bendix could have been more aggressive in trading some of the Marlins’ bullpen arms away, especially seeing what teams got for some rental relievers.
Still, overall, there wasn’t a lot to be upset about, or encouraged about, either, with Miami’s moves.
