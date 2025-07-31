REPORT: Marlins, Astros Pull Off Outfielder Trade Before Deadline
The Miami Marlins have agreed to a deal that sends outfielder Jesús Sánchez to the Houston Astros and right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto, outfielder Esmil Valencia, and infielder Chase Jaworsky to Miami.
Sánchez is slashing .256/.320/.420 this season with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. He adds a left-handed bat to an Astros lineup that is dominated by right-handed hitters.
Sánchez is having a solid season and has two more years of team control, making him a quality addition for the Astros.
Houston has been active at the deadline, acquiring Carlos Correa, who spent his first seven seasons with the franchise.
The Marlins went 15-10 in July, but are 52-55 on the season and remain seven games back of a Wild Card spot. The decision to sell is wise, as they can build around breakout star Kyle Stowers and young talent like Eury Perez.
Miami is adding an MLB-ready starter in Gusto, who has a 4.92 ERA and 1.430 WHIP across 14 starts in his rookie campaign. They also add Jaworsky, who was the 13th-ranked prospect in the Astros system, and another prospect in Valencia.
The Marlins could remain active in the last hour of the trade deadline, as there has been significant interest in starters Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
