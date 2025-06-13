Marlins Could Rob Yankees Again by Stealing This Dynamic Slugger
The Miami Marlins struck a major deal with the New York Yankees at last year's trade deadline, sending Jazz Chisholm to the Big Apple in exchange for catcher Agustin Ramirez and a couple of other very intriguing prospects.
While Chisholm has certainly done some good things for the Yankees, most people can probably agree that the Marlins got the better end of the deal, as Ramirez has already flashed tremendous potential as a slugger, and infielders Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramirez — the other two prospects involved in the package — are very compelling.
Well, Miami could once again represent a very obvious trade partner for New York between now and the 2025 MLB trade deadline, as the Fish definitely have some pieces that may interest the Bronx Bombers.
The Yankees will surely be floated as a potential destination for pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, and they may also express interest in a couple of the Marlins' impressive relievers, such as Anthony Bender and Ronny Henriquez.
But if Miami does, in fact, deal with the Yanks, there is one player in particular that the Marlins should be targeting: outfield prospect Everson Pereira.
Pereira has been one of the best hitters in New York's system for quite some time, owning a lifetime .850 OPS in the minors and having already smashed 10 home runs in 40 games this season.
The problem for the Yankees is that there is really no room for Pereira. Their outfield is full, and they already have a pretty clogged rotation at designated hitter, especially with Giancarlo Stanton on the verge of returning. Plus, with the way Spencer Jones has been raking in Double-A, there really is no reason to keep both young outfielders long term.
Pereira is also admittedly not great defensively, much like Ramirez at the catcher position. This could lower the price for the Marlins to swoop in and steal away Pereira in a potential trade, and it would be surprising if Miami didn't already have the 24-year-old on its radar.
Pereira actually underwent elbow surgery last year, limiting him to just 40 games, but in 2023, he slashed .300/.373/.548 between Double-A and Triple-A. He was also superb in his abbreviated 2024 campaign, posting an .858 OPS.
There are plenty of players in the Yankees' system that should interest the Marlins, but Pereira should be at the top of their list, and if they are able to pry him away from New York, it could represent another potential coup for the Fish.
