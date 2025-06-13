Marlins Suffer Nightmarish Financial News That Will Make Your Head Spin
The Miami Marlins are not obviously known as a financially proficient organization. For as much as everyone criticizes the Marlins for being cheap, it's also fair to note that they don't exactly draw the same types of crowds as the New York Yankees or Chicago Cubs.
However, the recent financial news coming out of South Beach is shocking even for the Marlins.
Miami recently hosted a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies (clash of the titans, I know) and were somehow swept by the worst team in baseball. Not that the Marlins are any good in their own right, but to put things into perspective, they are currently 14 games ahead of the Rockies in the loss column. So, yeah. Colorado is bad.
Taking that into consideration, it should not come as much of a surprise that fans were not exactly flocking to loanDepot Park (that's "loan" with a lowercase "L") for the set. But things were even worse than you would expect.
Apparently, the Marlins actually lost money in the series that took place between June 2-4, as they drew just 19,768 individuals in terms of paid attendance, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Miami is averaging 11,648 fans per game this season, which ranks 28th in baseball. The only two teams below the Marlins? The Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays, both of whom are playing in minor-league stadiums this year.
The Fish are consistently near or at the very bottom of the MLB in attendance figures, but to average under 7,000 fans over a three-game set is a new low even for them.
