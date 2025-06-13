Mets' Devastating Injury Could Open Door to Blockbuster Marlins Trade
The Miami Marlins have a handful of players who should definitely pique the interest of contenders around baseball heading into the MLB trade deadline, and the New York Mets are definitely among that group.
Remember: the Marlins have shown no reservations about trading within the NL East before, so there is every reason to believe that Miami would be willing to deal with the Mets so long as it feels the return package is adequate.
Well, the door to a trade between the two division rivals may have just flung open, as Mets star pitcher Kodai Senga went down with an awful-looking hamstring injury earlier this week. Senga could very well be sidelined for quite some time, which definitely puts New York in quite the pickle.
Yes, the Mets have had baseball's best starting rotation this season, and they should be getting Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas back soon, but losing Senga and his sparkling 1.47 ERA stings tremendously.
You can never have enough starting pitching, so you can fully expect New York to be in the market for another starter before July 31. Fortunately for the Mets, the Marlins may have a couple of arms available on that front in Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
Alcantara's availability is a bit more questionable due to the fact that, up until recently, he had been struggling mightily in his return from Tommy John surgery, so Miami may wish to hold on to him in hopes of receiving a greater return down the line.
Still, if New York comes forward and makes the Marlins a monster offer (I mean, it's Steve Cohen, after all), it absolutely clears the runway for a potential trade.
Meanwhile, Cabrera has been brilliant for the last month-and-a-half, and while he has an injury history, as well, he has looked unaffected this year. He owns a 3.99 ERA in 2025 and flashed a 2.00 ERA in the month of May, exhibiting much better control.
There is very little doubt that Cabrera will be up for grabs by the deadline, and while that doesn't 100 percent guarantee that Miami will move him, there seems to be a very significant chance that the 27-year-old is running out of time in South Beach.
The Mets have a rather extensive list of intriguing pitching prospects for the Marlins to choose from in a trade package, so a match could be had here.
Of course, New York will surely be competing with plenty of other teams for the services of Miami's hurlers, so the Marlins have considerable leverage here. It would not be the least bit surprising, however, if the Fish jettisoned a pitcher to the Big Apple. After all, they traded Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies over the winter.
