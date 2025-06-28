Miami Marlins Target High School SS In New MLB Mock Draft
The Miami Marlins have their eyes firmly focused on the future of the organization, and that starts with this year's MLB draft.
The organization is in the middle of what could be a lengthy rebuild, and should be looking to select the player with the most upside, even if that means they don't make their big league debut for three of four years.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently released his 2025 MLB mock draft and is predicting the Marlins to select high school shortstop Billy Carlson with the seventh overall pick in the draft.
"It is no secret the Marlins have been all over this draft's collection of high school shortstops, though I suppose that could always be misdirection. For now, we'll stick with it. Carlson stands out from the pack and could even come in below slot, allowing Miami to spend more on their competitive balance pick (No. 43)," wrote Axisa.
"It is a near certainty that both Carlson and his teammate, Seth Hernandez, will be first-round picks this year. When it happens, they will be the first set of high school teammates taken in the first round since Max Fried and Lucas Giolito in 2012."
It's challenging to accurately judge a draftee based solely on their high school statistics.
Still, for what it's worth, Carlson posted a .365 batting average, four doubles, and six home runs during his senior season. His draft profile signals that he may be more of a contact hitter rather than a true slugger at the MLB level.
MLB.com assigned Carlson an overall prospect grade of 50, with his fielding particularly standing out at a grade of 70.
If the Marlins believe the 18-year-old has the highest upside of any prospect available to them, then Miami should take him with their pick.
