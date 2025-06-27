Marlins Could Target Yankees' Jasson Dominguez in Blockbuster Trade
The Miami Marlins don't seem sure if they are going to move pitcher Sandy Alcantara at the MLB trade deadline just yet, but if they do place him on the block, you can bet that the New York Yankees will be one of the primary teams inquiring about his services.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has revealed that Alcantara would be the "ultimate prize" for the Yankees, but of course, New York would also have to be willing to meet the Marlins' lofty asking price.
We already know Miami would instantly target Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez right off the bat. That much is obvious. The question is, would New York be willing to part with him?
There are some who feel that the Yankees actually would be open to trading Dominguez under the right circumstances. Take Esteban Quinones of Pinstripes Nation, for example, who recently pitched a trade idea in which New York would send Dominguez to the San Francisco Giants in a deal that would ship third baseman Matt Chapman to the Bronx.
Could the same logic then be applied to Alcantara, who was a unanimous NL Cy Young award winner back in 2022 and has shown significant signs of a turnaround over the last month?
Perhaps.
That being said, the Yankees love Dominguez. They have made him essentially untouchable for years now, and now that he is finally receiving regular playing time on the big-league level, it's hard to imagine that has changed for the 22-year-old, who is slashing .253/.341/.396 with six home runs and 27 RBI over 252 plate appearances this season.
But New York does have other top outfield prospects in the minors. More specifically, the Yankees have 6-foot-7 Spencer Jones, a power-hitting phenom who is also capable of playing multiple outfield positions. They have Everson Pereira, too, although defense isn't exactly his strong suit.
Not that Dominguez has a great glove, either. The youngster has actually been a disaster in left field this year, laying claim to a minus-5 DRS while looking remarkably uncomfortable. But his offensive potential and his speed compensate for his lack of defensive acumen.
The Marlins need more bats. They have done a great job of accumulating some good young hitters — including former Yankees catching prospect Agustin Ramirez — over the last year, but it's blatantly obvious that they need more pop in their lineup. Dominguez would bring that to the table.
So, would New York rather part with Dominguez? Or would the Yankees prefer to further deplete their top-heavy farm system by surrendering some combination of Jones and other pieces to Miami?
Of course, it's not like the Yanks have to deal with the Fish. They don't have to pursue Alcantara at all, but if they do, they should expect the Marlins to make them pay through the nose, and that may potentially including saying goodbye to Dominguez.
Will that happen, though? Probably not.
