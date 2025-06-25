Miami Marlins Slammed With Brutal Update on Top Pitcher
The injuries just keep coming for the Miami Marlins' pitching staff, as right-hander Max Meyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hip injury.
Meyer's last start came against the Colorado Rockies on June 2. He hit the injured list shortly after and went to see a hip specialist earlier this month. Apparently, the injury was more severe than initially anticipated.
No further details are available about the extent of Meyer's injury at this time.
The 26-year-old had gone 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA while allowing 72 hits and registering 68 strikeouts over 64.2 innings of work this year. Meyer got off to a fantastic start in 2025, logging a 3.18 ERA across six starts in March and April. He also allowed only a .657 OPS.
Things went off the rails for Meyer in May and June, though, and part of that may have been related to Meyer's hip issue.
The Marlins originally selected Meyer with the third overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft. He ultimately made his brief major-league debut in 2022, making two starts. He then missed all of 2023 as a result of Tommy John surgery, so he already has a pretty checkered injury history.
Meyer was not generally viewed as a trade candidate for Miami heading into the MLB trade deadline, but now, any potential deal involving the Woodbury, Mn. native has obviously been scratched completely.
The Marlins have been ravaged by injuries to their starting rotation over the last couple of years, which has absolutely played a massive role in Miami's downturn since making the playoffs in 2023.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
