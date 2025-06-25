REPORT: Marlins, Cubs Have Discussed Multiple Significant Trades
The Miami Marlins are expected to be very active before the MLB trade deadline, and they already may have found a top trade partner in the Chicago Cubs.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has reported that the Marlins and Cubs have already held trade discussions on a couple of different players, namely pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
"But the Cubs, according to sources briefed on their plans, already are canvassing the market, making inquiries on Miami Marlins right-handers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, among many others," Rosenthal wrote.
While there is no guarantee that Miami will move either pitcher, there is no doubt that the Marlins can surely reap quite a haul for both, especially with Alcantara appearing to turn things around over his last four starts.
The Cubs are definitely in need of another starting pitcher, so it makes plenty of sense that they contacted the Fish, who could ultimately own two of the best arms available between now and July 31.
Alcantara struggled mightily out of the gate in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, but owns a 2.74 ERA in June while holding opposing hitters to a .207/.247/.356 slash line. That looks a heck of a lot more like the pitcher who won the NL Cy Young award in 2022.
Meanwhile, Cabrera is in the middle of a breakout campaign and owns a 3.81 ERA. He has been particularly effective since the beginning of May and is finally consistently displaying the talent that once made him a top prospect.
We'll see if the Marlins and Cubs can reach some sort of agreement in the coming weeks.
