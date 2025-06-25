Miami Marlins Have One Of The Most Promising Prospects In MLB
At the halfway point of the 2025 MLB season, the Miami Marlins can start to look towards next year and beyond.
While the Fish are already out of the playoff picture for this season, there are still some bright spots to look forward to, such as some of Miami's top prospects.
One minor leaguer in particular is garnering attention as one of the top prospects in baseball.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently ranked MLB's top prospects midway through the MLB season and listed LHP Thomas White at No. 16.
"White, the 35th pick in the 2023 draft, fires mid-90s fastballs from a low three-quarters arm slot, creating an interesting angle in conjunction with his 6-foot-5 frame. He also throws a changeup and a good slider, which features legitimate drop and gives his arsenal a vertical element against right-handed batters," wrote Anderson.
"I do have some concerns about his command that are unrelated to (though I suppose supported by) his current walk rate (more than four per nine innings): the combination of his long arm stroke and his release point often leaves his arm pointing down, essentially at a right angle, at foot strike. Clearly I'm still a fan overall, it's just something to keep in mind."
The 20-year-old started the season at High-A but was recently promoted to Double-A. Across both levels, Thomas has posted a 2.87 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, including 13.62 K/9.
The MLB analyst still believes a realistic ETA for White is during the summer of 2027, so he's still a couple of years off, but the hype is there for Miami's left-hander.
