This Miami Marlins Trade Deadline Move Would be a Complete Shock
The general consensus is that the Miami Marlins will be making at least one major move before the MLB trade deadline, and pitcher Sandy Alcantara is the top name that keeps surfacing in trade rumors.
We have also heard fellow pitcher Edward Cabrera and outfielder Jesus Sanchez regularly floated in trade speculation, but a rather odd name has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate for the Marlins, and it's somewhat hard to fathom: Kyle Stowers.
Miami acquired Stowers at the trade deadline last summer, and he has been very impressive during his first full season with the Fish. While the 27-year-old has cooled down a bit over the last month, he is slashing .272/.340/.460 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI over 263 plate appearances in 2025.
Considering that the outfielder isn't slated to hit free agency until 2030, it doesn't really make much sense for the Marlins to move him now, regardless of conjecture that may state otherwise.
Yes, Miami is known for making some drastic decisions, but would the Marlins really trade a promising, relatively young hitter they just acquired who has four years of club control remaining? It doesn't seem all that probable, unless someone blows them away with an offer.
Now, I will say that the key phrase in the above paragraph is "relatively young." Stowers is already 27, which is definitely not young enough to be considered a prospect anymore. He is smack dab in his prime years, which does make things interesting as far as the Fish potentially rehoming him.
Again, though, it doesn't seem likely that the Marlins will actively shop Stowers. Perhaps another team will come along and make them an offer they can't refuse, but unless that occurs, you should probably expect Stowers to remain in South Beach past July 31.
