Miami Marlins Make Major Move With Phenom Starting Pitcher
The Miami Marlins are a franchise well known for developing terrific starting pitchers, even if said pitchers often spend their prime years on other MLB teams.
Nevertheless, the Marlins are continuing to stock their farm system with brilliant arms, and that includes 2023 first-round draft pick Thomas White.
White entered 2025 ranked as the 33rd best prospect in the league by Baseball America, and this week, Miami has decided to make a major decision with the big left-hander.
Christina De Nicola of MLB.com has reported that the Marlins have promoted White to Double-A Pensacola following his terrific run at Single-A Beloit. White will make his debut for the Blue Wahoos later in the week.
White started nine games for Beloit this season, going 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA while allowing 22 hits and racking up 53 strikeouts over 35 innings of work.
The 20-year-old was drafted right out of high school and flashed tremendous potential for the Fish at both Single-A Jupiter and Single-A Beloit in 2024, pitching to the tune of a 2.81 ERA while registering 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
White's only issue thus far has been his control, as he owns a 4.4 BB/9 rate this season, which is actually up from the 3.6 BB/9 he posted last year.
Hopefully, the 6-foot-5 hurler can rein in those problems, as he is obviously one of the top arms across the minor leagues right now.
White is the No. 1-ranked prospect in Miami's system and is one of three pitchers in the Marlins' top four, per MLB.com's rankings.
