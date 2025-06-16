Miami Marlins' All-Star Trade Receives Depressing Outlook
The Miami Marlins are no strangers to trading away their best players. In fact, they are probably more known for that than any other franchise in professional sports.
That was on full display last May, when the Marlins decided to trade batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres for four prospects, none of which were viewed as elite pieces.
Miami was widely criticized for not waiting until the trade deadline to move Arraez, especially considering that the Fish reaped quite a haul after moving a bunch of pieces at the deadline last summer. Had they simply waited a couple of more months to deal Arraez, they almost certainly would have fared much better in their return.
Nevertheless, what's done is done, and now, Miami is playing a waiting game on the prospects it received in the package, which was headlined by outfielder Dillon Head.
Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald has provided a rather sober outlook on the Arraez trade, especially when you consider that the Marlins traded starting pitcher Pablo Lopez to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Arraez to begin with.
"The Pablo Lopez-for-Arraez trade ultimately didn’t work out, factoring in the Marlins’ return from flipping Arraez last May," Jackson wrote. "Lopez has a 3.72 ERA in 75 career starts for the Twins, including 2.85 in 11 starts this season."
Yes, Lopez is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, but he has been brilliant for Minnesota this season and has proven himself to be a frontline starter.
At the time, the Lopez-for-Arraez swap was a good move for Miami. Heck, that ensuing season in 2023, Arraez batted .354 and helped lead the Marlins to a shocking playoff appearance.
But now that Miami has traded Arraez away, the overall return for Lopez is not too impressive when you zoom out.
