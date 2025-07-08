MLB Insider Discloses Surprising Trade Target for Miami Marlins
The general consensus is that the Miami Marlins will be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, even though they have been playing brilliant baseball over the last several weeks.
But if the Marlins do decide to move some pieces, what will they look for in return?
Well, Miami could definitely use help in multiple areas. The Marlins could use another outfielder, particularly if Jesus Sanchez and/or Dane Myers get moved. Their corner infield spots are less than stellar, as well, and all teams could always add more pitching.
However, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com has revealed what it feels is a rather surprising area of need for Miami: shortstop.
"Miami’s philosophy is 'best available' when it comes to trade returns, but the organization still lacks upper-level prospects at shortstop," De Nicola wrote. "While Otto Lopez, 26, has been solid since moving from second base to short, is he a multi-year answer? The Marlins also could use more power. They entered Monday with the fifth-fewest homers (79) in the Majors. Deyvison De Los Santos (Triple-A) and Kemp Alderman (Double-A) are the only true upper-level sluggers in Miami’s system."
Lopez has played both second base and shortstop this season and has done a tremendous job at both positions, flashing a terrific glove while also developing as a hitter.
Baseball Reference has Lopez leading the Marlins with a 2.3 WAR (FanGraphs has him at 1.7, behind Kyle Stowers), and he is slashing .250/.321/.382 with nine home runs and 44 RBI over 302 plate appearances. He was particularly impressive in June, when he logged four homers and 22 RBI to go along with an .812 OPS.
Lopez even showed glimpses at the plate last year, so it's entirely possible that the Dominican native is turning into quite the middle infield weapon in South Beach.
He isn't exactly Hanley Ramirez at the dish, but Lopez is at least more than serviceable, especially considering how good he is defensively. The Marlins would probably be better off targeting other areas of need before July 31.
