Analyst Raises Major Question for Marlins Ahead of MLB Draft
The Miami Marlins have some big decisions to make in the next few weeks.
The front office needs to figure out what their strategy will be at the trade deadline and which prospect they plan to select with the No. 7 overall pick in the MLB Draft.
As it pertains to the draft, one analyst is raising a significant question that the Marlins must address before July 13.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel identified Miami's biggest draft question as "Do the Marlins continue to lean into prep position players?"
Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix has a history of selecting prep players, as seen during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, and his first draft with Miami.
As McDaniel noted, "Rumors have them eyeballing a similar strategy this year, which would be in keeping with a player demographic that the Rays and Mariners have found success with in the past."
"With a comp pick and over $15 million in bonus pool money, there's plenty of muscle to get more than two premium talents in this year's haul."
Whatever approach the Marlins take during the draft, they should be focused on taking the player with the best overall potential, not the player who can reach the big leagues the quickest.
One high school player Miami has been linked to on multiple occasions is Elit Willits, who could end up being a solid defensive shortstop or center fielder.
With the draft less than a week away, we'll have an answer to McDaniel's question in no time.
