Marlins' Shocking Pitcher Continues Turning Heads Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Miami Marlins have a couple of big-name pitchers that could be available between now and the MLB trade deadline in Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, but another arm has emerged as a very intriguing trade candidate in South Beach: Janson Junk.
We've talked about Junk before, he of the god-like control who has walked just four batters over 43.1 innings of work this season.
Junk pitched another gem on Monday night, throwing six innings of shutout ball and allowing just one hit in the Marlins' 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He actually did walk two batters on the night, marking his first free passes since June 9, but he lowered his ERA to just 3.12 on the season.
At 29 years old, Junk does not figure into Miami's long-term future, so it wouldn't make much sense for the Fish to keep him around, especially considering there is always the risk that he is just a flash in the pan rather than the next Cliff Lee. Well, the right-handed version, anyway.
But based on how well Junk has pitched this year, it stands to reason that the Marlins might actually be able to nab a rather strong return for the former New York Yankees draft pick.
Contenders are certainly taking notice of Junk, who has played a pivotal role in Miami's sudden surge over the past month. Don't look now, but since falling to 25-41 back on June 11, the Marlins have gone 16-7, somehow inserting themselves into the NL Wild Card picture.
Will Miami's recent stretch of strong play affect its trade deadline plans? Probably not, and to be perfectly honest, even if the Marlins do think they have a legitimate shot of making the playoffs, Junk could still be dealt.
Again, Miami is a rebuilding ballclub, so Junk does not fit the timeline. He does, however, fit the mold for pitching-needy teams like the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, all of whom could use another start due to injuries and other complications.
Monday evening's effort by Junk was just the latest step to making him one of the most shockingly attractive trade chips of the summer.
