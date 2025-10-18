How Does This Starting Player Fit Into Marlins' Plans Going Forward?
It seems like there could be some notable activity by the Miami Marlins this offseason.
After putting together a much better campaign than many people expected in 2025, a rise in interest from the fanbase that was largely due to a young roster performing well reportedly has the ownership group ready to spend some money.
While they won't become top spenders by any means, this is notable for Marlins fans, as it seems like there is more of a commitment being made by the organization to build a viable roster that can compete for playoff spots year in and year out.
Miami also reportedly has their sights set on what positions they are going to target, with a high-leverage reliever or two being at the top of their list alongside a first baseman. And with plenty of options to choose from this winter, they could land some high-profile names.
But that also means someone -- especially at first base -- could be out of a job.
Could Marlins Move on From Eric Wagaman?
If the Marlins do end up landing a first baseman this offseason -- whether that's a stopgap solution or a long-term option -- then there's a chance that they could move on from starter Eric Wagaman.
The 28-year-old was added last winter after he got 18 games of major league experience with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024. That was his first taste of MLB action, so it wasn't clear exactly how things would go for him during a full season of work.
Unfortunately for Wagaman, there were more highs than lows, as the 6-foot-4 slugger failed to produce power numbers at a position where that's desperately needed. On the season, he finished with just nine longballs and 53 RBIs across 140 games, owning a slash line of .250/.296/.378.
That doesn't suggest he'll take a leap in 2026, so if Miami brings in an outside first baseman, then the front office will have to make some roster decisions that features Wagaman, 26-year-old Liam Hicks
-- who also didn't have great power numbers -- and Troy Johnston.
The Marlins shouldn't be in the business of moving off inexperienced players, but carrying four first basemen -- even if they also have versatility at other positions -- is not something that any serious big league team does.
So it will be interesting to see how Miami operates this winter as they search for upgrades at first.