Marlins Biggest Contract Scare for ’27 Season Hasn’t Played for Miami Since 2017

Sandy Alcantara walks off of the mound for the final time in 2025 to a deserved ovation.



It was a turbulent season as he worked back from TJ, along with plenty of trade talk. He looked like the Sandy of old in the second half and tonight was no exception.



7+IP, 6H, 2ER, 2BB, 3K