Marlins Biggest Contract Scare for ’27 Season Hasn’t Played for Miami Since 2017
It is never too early to be looking at upcoming contracts for any team and that includes the Miami Marlins, especially now that their season is over. Free agency is rapidly approaching and that means every dollar counts when looking to sign talent and create a winning team for the coming seasons.
The Marlins are not an organization that is known for spending money, especially recently. It will actually be interesting to see if management gets pressured by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). The MLBPA is used by both MLB and MiLB as a labor union to fight for better working conditions, salaries, and benefits.
The only known contract numbers for the '26 season and beyond are for two players: designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, only one of which is still on the Marlins' roster. Stanton has not worn a Marlins jersey since the 2017 season came to a close as he has been a New York Yankee since that offseason.
Stanton and Alcantara Contracts
The 36-year-old was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees back in December after the '17 season was over. He had just finished up arguably one of the best seasons of his career and even though he had a no-trade clause, he agreed to go to the Bronx.
His current contract was signed back in 2014 and was a 13-year $325M deal. Even though he plays in the Bronx now the Marlins are still responsible for the deferred payments of the contract. Stanton has $10M annual payments that start in '26 and go through '28.
Alcantra joined the Marlins after his first season in the majors, which was with the Saint Louis Cardinals, where he was only utilized in eight games as a reliever. Since coming to Miami, he has been used only as a starter for the pitching staff.
This was easily the worst season that the 30-year-old has had with an ERA over 5.00 and an 11-12 record. However, he started to find his groove by the end of the season with a 5-1 record in his last seven starts and a 2.83 ERA to close out the year. Management owes him $17.3M for '26 and then they have a $21M club option for '27.
This offseason, it wouldn't be newsworthy if the MLBPA hints at their need to spend some money, as their payroll is a full $10M less than both the A's and the Chicago White Sox. If the Marlins want to make the postseason in the upcoming years, they are going to have to dig deeper into their pockets.