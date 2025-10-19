Marlins Reportedly Eyeing Making Addition to Their Outfield Unit
One of the best things that happened for the Miami Marlins this season was the emergence of Kyle Stowers, the slugging outfielder who was the team's 2025 All-Star representative.
While there has been some pushback over the years regarding every team having at least one player get selected to the Midsummer Classic roster, it was hard to argue that Stowers wouldn't have made it without that rule considering what he had done in the first half.
Following a muted first stint with the Marlins after he was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the trade deadline as part of the return package for left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, the lefty slugger slashed .293/.368/.543 with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs before the break.
Stowers was limited to only 26 games in the second half due to injury, but his breakout performance has him cemented into a corner outfield spot heading into next season. But who else will be playing alongside him is what Miami will try to figure out this winter.
Marlins Want to Add an Outfielder This Offseason
In all likelihood, Jakob Marsee will be the Opening Day center fielder after what he showed in 2025. So that leaves filling out the other corner outfield spot, where the Marlins have plenty of in-house options to choose from.
However, it doesn't sound like they are going to limit themselves to picking from who they have on their current roster or in their pipeline, as Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald (subscription required) reported the team is eyeing making an outside addition.
"The Marlins will look to supplement their outfield with a low-profile addition, similar to their savvy signing of Heriberto Hernandez to a minor-league deal last November. ... The third outfield job likely will be filled by a combination of Griffin Conine, Hernandez and a modest free-agent addition," he wrote.
Who exactly the Marlins might have in mind wasn't made clear by the insider, but that's notable because it was previously reported that the team is ready to spend money this winter and already has high-leverage relievers and first base at the top of their wish list.
Some outfielders who fit into that "modest free-agent addition" category will be discussed further at a later date here at Miami Marlins On SI to see who might be the best option for the team this winter. In the meantime, this bit of information is the latest positive news for the fanbase as they head into the offseason, since it seems like they are going to see a fairly active period by the team.