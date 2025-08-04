Miami Marlins Budding Star Receives Major MLB Honor
The Miami Marlins are in the middle of an incredible run and continue to shock MLB with their turnaround over the last two months. On June 9, the team had a winning percentage of 37.5, and now they’re 55-55 with 52 games to play in the season.
At the heart of the resurgence has been Kyle Stowers, who just received a massive MLB honor.
Miami’s budding star was named Player of the Month for July, and the stats speak for themselves as to why Stowers is the clear candidate to win the award.
The 27-year-old is not the fourth player in Marlins history to be named a Player of the Month, with the others being Jeff Conine (June 1995), Hanley Ramirez (June 2008), Emilio Bonifacio (July 2011), and Giancarlo Stanton (May 2012 and June 2015).
During July, the Stowers recorded a slash line of .364/.451/.818, including five doubles, 10 home runs in his 24 games. His 1.269 OPS wasn’t only the best on his team, but was the best among all qualified National League hitters.
One of the best moments of this impressive month was Stowers’ career-high, five-hit game, including three home runs against the Baltimore Orioles. This performance must have felt even sweeter for the outfielder, considering the Orioles traded Stowers to the Marlins a year ago.
Miami still has a tall mountain to climb to put themselves in playoff consideration for the 2025 season. However, it’s clear the organization has found its core moving forward, and Stowers is the star the Marlins have been waiting for.
