Brewers vs Marlins Preview: How to Watch as Eury Perez Starts Finale

It's a new day, and the Miami Marlins will look to avoid getting swept at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Friday and Saturday should be an amnesia game for them. Pitching and fielding did not work in their favor. The Marlins have allowed a combined 12 runs in the first two games.

Despite losing four in a row, there's a silver lining for Sunday. Miami all-star outfielder Kyle Stowers will make his season debut today. It's been a torturous three weeks, but he will be ready to go.

In addition, it's the Marlins' second Teal Sunday of the season. It could definitely be a good luck charm for them.

Today in the Marlins org:



- 2nd teal Sunday of the season 🥰



- Kyle Stowers returns from a 21-game absence as Marlins face MLB's hardest-throwing qualified starter, Jacob Misiorowski 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gy5g5sI7zp — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) April 19, 2026

Brewers vs Marlins Preview

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Marlins are 9-12 and, amazingly, still in second place in the NL East. The Brewers are 12-8 and currently sitting second in the NL Central.

When the pitching isn't clicking, it won't produce great results. Milwaukee's Brice Turang is on fire at the plate right now. Turang is hitting .281 with 11 RBI, 14 walks, and three home runs. Turang took Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara deep on Saturday.

Alcantara is now 2-2 on the season. He allowed a season-high six walks, which is very uncharacteristic of him. Marlins fans were not pleased with the way the team performed and showed some boos last night.

Infielder Otto Lopez had a great performance at the plate on Friday and was the ultimate MVP for the Marlins that night, but he went 1-for-4 on Saturday.

Starting Pitchers

Eury Perez (1-1, 5.40) will be seeking his second win of the season. He's been struggling so far. Perez has 20 strikeouts.

Jacob Misiorowski (1-1, 3.32) will grab the ball for the Brewers. Misiorowski had 33 strikeouts, which ranks sixth in baseball. It's his fifth start of the season, but his first career start against the Marlins.

With Stowers returning to the lineup, the Marlins lineup will have to attack Misiorowski early and not let him take over the game. The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season.

Liam Hicks and Xavier Edwards must continue to lead the offense. We also need to see Owen Caissie from the first week of the regular season. Caissie is 2-for-6 in this weekend series and collected 12 RBIs at home this season.

Where to Watch

FUBO app, Marlins.TV and Brewers. TV

Injury Report

Brewers:

Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (Groin)

Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (Hand)

Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (Hand)

Marlins:

Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (Hamstring)

Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (Hamstring)

Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (Oblique)