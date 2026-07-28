The Biggest Mistake the Miami Marlins Can't Make This Deadline

The Miami Marlins had players who spent years with the franchise and built their careers.

We have seen it from Jeff Conine to Luis Castillo, Giancarlo Stanton, and now Sandy Alcantara. Every team has that one player who can anchor the franchise for years to come.

If the Marlins trade this one player, it can be detrimental to the team, and fans won't be too happy about it.

The Marlins Must Not Consider Trading This All-Star

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old Kyle Stowers has been the ultimate professional and class act baseball player for the Miami organization. There are some frustrations on his part as well as his teammates' because of the losing streak, but none of us imagined seeing this talented team winning so many games in June, only to all of a sudden become lousy in July.

It is the weirdest thing we have seen in baseball recently. The Marlins must stop the bleeding at some point, but definitely trading Stowers won't help them get better. Stowers doesn't have a contract extension yet. It would be great if he could be a Marlin for six to eight more years, but understand that in business, you can't make everyone happy.

As for the rest of the season, the Marlins should keep Stowers. He became one of the biggest reasons why people started to believe that the Marlins could be playoff contenders since the second half of last season. Stowers' performance at the plate led him to become an All-Star last year. Stowers hasn't been amazing overall this season. He's slashing .234/.316/.758 with 13 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 72 hits.

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) reacts from second base after hitting a double. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Stowers is swinging the ball a little better in the last seven games. The issue is that he's striking out a bit too much. Strikeouts at the plate are a big problem in modern baseball. Players need to hit for average more often. Stowers, in the last seven games, has struck out 12 times. That's way too high for a talent like him to go through.

We still have August and September to see what Stowers can do. He's one of the leaders of this lineup. Therefore, he must set the tone and try to get things going for this ballclub. A strong local leader in the clubhouse can change the mood and direction of the season with one speech.

Stowers joined the Marlins in a trade with the Orioles back in 2024, and it has proven to be a valuable acquisition for the team. Aside from Stowers, the Marlins should also consider trading their closer, Pete Fairbanks, as trading him would involve less risk compared to trading Stowers.