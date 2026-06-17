Esteury Ruiz Heating Up for Marlins After Slow Start to Season

The Miami Marlins dropped game two of their road series against their National League East division rival Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. But despite the loss, there has been some good news to come out of the offense, especially in the outfield.

Current left fielder Esteury Ruiz has been figuring things out at the plate lately and has been one of the only Marlins actually producing. Ruiz is 5-for-12 in his last five games played and has an OPS over 1.000 for the month of June.

The Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough have not been getting a whole lot out of their offense lately outside of Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, and Liam Hicks. The Marlins need a lot more out of their lineup regulars, and it is a welcome sight to see Ruiz contributing.

Jun 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

And the fact that Ruiz is contributing for the Marlins offense lately in the midst of a playoff race proves to McCullough that Ruiz can be trusted at the plate. The Marlins have had a revolving door in the outfield and in the starting lineup for quite some time now.

But if Ruiz can keep up this heater and keep helping the Marlins offense produce runs, it is going to ne very helpful in the playoff chase. The Marlins are on the outside looking in to the postseason currently, but Ruiz and company have been big help to where the team currently is.

If Ruiz keeps up heater than he could secure full time roster spot

Ruiz has not fully secured a roster spot in the outfield for the rest of the season as the outfielders in general have struggled offensively. But the recent play at the plate for Ruiz is really helping him for a possible rest of season roster spot with the Marlins in a playoff chase.

Ruiz needs to be able to continue helping out the others in the lineup that are picking up all the slack. The offense cannot fall on two or three guys every single night. There have to be others that contribute and as of lately, Ruiz has been doing his part.

Ruiz was once a big-time prospect back when he was with the Athletics a few seasons ago. And now that he is with the Marlins and is still young and trying to find his way as a major leaguer and outfielder, he is doing well for himself.

McCullough is able to trust in Ruiz and for the time being give him everyday at bats. He has been proving his worth and hopes to continue that as the season goes on.