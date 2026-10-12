The First Move the Marlins Front Office Must Make This Offseason

For the second straight year under manager Clayton McCullough, the Miami Marlins hung around the National League Playoff race until they faded from the wild-card race in September. It wasn't surprising that the Marlins faded this season after the front office traded pitcher Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers last winter.

However, Miami actually went out and spent some money last offseason when they signed closer Pete Fairbanks, whom the Tampa Bay Rays let walk in free agency. Spending money on one player is rather big news in South Florida after the Marlins gave him a one-year deal for $13 million.

Going into the offseason, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Marlins and just what the front office's path will be this winter, with questions surrounding a potential lockout in early December.

It is unlikely that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix is bringing back Fairbanks, which opens up another need for a closer. But how much are they willing to spend on one? If they do, they have one free agent target that could be a realistic target if they're willing to spend money.

Marlins Should Target Yankees Closer David Bednar

New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The National League East is top-heavy with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. However, after that, the Marlins are on the same level as the New York Mets and Washington Nationals.

As far as the rest of the National League goes, there is certainly a case to be made that, with the right moves by Bendix and Miami, they could be in the mix for a postseason berth in 2027. If they are, they need a closer.

Bednar wouldn't come cheap, but imagine having him come out of the bullpen at the end of games after what he did for the New York Yankees in 2026. He had 35 saves, four shy of his career-high of 39 with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023. He had only four blown saves and was 7-3 with a 2.47 ERA in 69.1 innings, with 76 strikeouts to just 20 walks.

There is no guarantee that he will re-sign with the Yankees, who could be undergoing some big changes this offseason after another failed trip to the playoffs.

Miami has been close the last couple of seasons to making the postseason, but the bullpen and the back end have been an issue. Adding a closer like Bednar at 32 could finally get the Marlins over the hump next season and into October baseball.

If Miami is serious about making the playoffs, a move like this is necessary.