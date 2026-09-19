Miami Marlins’ 2026 Playoff Hopes End After Loss to Padres

The Miami Marlins have been highly regarded as one of the most underrated teams in Major League Baseball. While they may not always set the world on fire, the players continue to show why the future is bright in Miami.

The Marlins faced off against the San Diego Padres in the first game of a three-game series on the road, but they were unable to secure a win, losing 8-2. This loss felt particularly significant, as it marked the official elimination of the franchise from playoff contention.

The game was within reach for the Marlins until the bottom of the fifth inning rolled around, as San Diego's offense woke up and pounced on Miami's pitching, plating five to blow the game open. Tyler

Phillips began the game very well, but once he was taken out, the game went south.

Recapping How the Marlins Got Eliminated From Playoffs

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) celebrates with shortstop Otto Lopez (6). Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillips took the mound for 3.2 innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three before he handed the ball over to Cade Gibson, who took the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in 0.1 innings.

Although Gibson took the loss in the decision, reliever Tyler Zuber wasn't stellar on the mound, allowing four runs in one inning. While the Marlins offense didn't do much to help the cause, the pitching staff didn't set them up well to come back in the first place.

While the Marlins may not be advancing to the playoffs, the future looks to be in good hands. Deciding what to do with Sandy Alcantara's contract for next season should be the priority because the offense has the potential to be great in the coming years.

Being just two games under .500 ahead of the second game of the series against the Padres, the Marlins are better than a handful of American League teams and would still be in the hunt if they swapped leagues.

Breakout seasons from Otto Lopez and Liam Hicks provide the Marlins with an extra boost to pair with Kyle Stowers and Xavier Edwards. To add to that, Owen Caissie will only continue to get better. The 2026 season may not end with the Marlins holding up a championship, but it didn't set them back from where they began this year.

Depending on whether the 2027 Major League Baseball season happens with pending conversations, the Marlins will have to find another way to keep their players fresh if the season gets underway.