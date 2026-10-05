Position the Marlins Must Address for This Offseason to Be a Success

One of the key areas that the Miami Marlins must seek is the closer role.

Pete Fairbanks is a free agent. He came to the team on a one-year deal. The results didn't meet the team's expectations.

There are a few relievers who are on the market. There aren't too many elite closers, but the Marlins can add some experience and perhaps someone a little younger than Fairbanks.

Miami Needs Reliable Late-Inning Pitching

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks and catcher Brian Navarreto Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fairbanks is still one of the most talented relievers in the game. If the Marlins want to bring him back for another one-year deal, then they have the right to do so. It was an injury-riddled season, and his performance wasn't impressive.

Seranthony Dominguez

We also have to see other options that are out there. One pitcher who could potentially replace Fairbanks is Seranthony Dominguez. He's a year younger than Fairbanks, but he has tremendous stuff. Dominguez can throw the ball hard.

During the 2026 season with the Seattle Mariners, he posted a 5-3 record with a 3.63 ERA, 65 strikeouts, and 12 saves in 67 games. It's Dominguez' best season since 2022, when he was with the Philadelphia Phillies. In that same season, the Phillies went to the World Series.

The Marlins can use his services if both sides agree to a deal. Dominguez also had a slider, changeup, and sinker in his game. He likes to go more with his four-seam fastball, which can reach anywhere between 99-101 mph, and he likes to throw the sinker in certain moments.

Scott Barlow

Although he's in a similar age range to Fairbanks and Dominguez, he's another veteran pitcher who's been around late-inning situations. His experience can help the Marlins get out of tough jams.

Barlow, 33, is best known for his tenure with the Kansas City Royals. He has played for teams such as the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds, and Athletics. Barlow is not a quitter.

Why is he not a quitter? The best example is his baseball journey. For some players, they can make it to the big leagues by 20, 21 or 22. It took Barlow until the age of 25 to make his big-league debut. He waited relentlessly—nine years in the minors and one season overseas.

There's a silver lining in gaining years of minor-league experience and playing for several different teams. It gives the player a chance to prove themselves all over again.

At this stage of his career, it would make sense for Barlow to come to a team where he can compete for postseason play. In his nine-year career, Barlow has gone 31-24 with a 3.79 ERA and 565 career strikeouts.